Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD just hit the Amazon low at $120 ($60/TB)

Just when you thought all of the best portable SSDs were already on sale in yesterday’s roundup, Amazon has now knocked the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield model down to a new all-time low at $119.99 shipped. This model launched in 2022 at $290 before quickly dropping into the $250 range. While we have seen a number of price drops over the last few months, you can now land the black model at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. At $60 per TB for a relatively new release like this, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this from the big brands – the 1TB model is on sale for $75 right now. All of the usual specs are present and accounted for here from the 1,050MB/s speeds and USB 3.2 Gen2 support to USB-C connectivity. But you’ll also land the brand’s new ridged rubberized exterior for extra grip and a unique look. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, there are loads of fantastic price drops live this week on the best portable SSDs in the market. While you’ll be hard-pressed to find options as low as the $60 per TB featured above from the big three storage brands, the Crucial X8 with very similar specs is starting at $70 right now with the 2TB variant listed at $115. All of the best options are neatly waiting for you right here.

But if you’re looking to step it up a notch with a pro-grade solution the latest SanDisk PRO-G40 models are also at the best prices yet. Clearly not nearly as affordable as the options highlighted above, if you’re looking for some serious portable speeds, they are about as good as it gets without pricing going wild. Take a closer look at these all-time lows here and get a better idea of what you’re in for in our hands-on review.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

