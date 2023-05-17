Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Train Kit, Car Kit, Millimeter Pro, Sequence Diagram, more

Justin Kahn -
Your mid-week collection of the best game and apps on sale via the App Store has now been gathered down below. Joining this morning’s software deals, we are also tracking Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at the best price ever as well as an all-time low on its 32-inch Pro Display XDR and this deal on its MagSafe 3 Mac charger. On the app side of things, highlights include titles like Train Kit, Car Kit, Millimeter Pro, Sequence Diagram, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ACE Academy Visual Novel: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: Racing: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Wild West: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Space: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SAGA Synth | 16-Bit Super Fun!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: xSearch for Safari: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Sequence Diagram: $10 (Reg. $12)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Astral Shapes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket GM 2: Football Sim: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Train Kit:

Hop on board! Train Kit lets you build immersive little train worlds. Simply add and move track tiles by dragging them with your finger while trains run around you. There’s no need to switch between modes – everything is on one screen. No rules, but endless options. Add trains, tunnels, junctions and scenery in a totally open-ended world. Immerse yourself in a fully 3D world. You can even put yourself in the driver’s seat and see what it’s like to drive around your track from the train’s cabin.

