Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl, Castlevania Symphony of the Night, more

Best Buy is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and slightly below our previous mention. Deals on this Pokémon remake don’t really get much lower than this all that often, so now’s a notable time to add it to your library to play in between play-throughs of Tears of the Kingdom – go score the official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hardcover book while it’s at the best price yet. Pokémon Shining Pearl features a completely overhauled version of the Sinnoh region alongside updated visuals and a “handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps” known as the Pokémon Watch. Get a closer look at what to expect from this one in our feature piece. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

