Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl, Castlevania Symphony of the Night, more

Best Buy is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and slightly below our previous mention. Deals on this Pokémon remake don’t really get much lower than this all that often, so now’s a notable time to add it to your library to play in between play-throughs of Tears of the Kingdom – go score the official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hardcover book while it’s at the best price yet. Pokémon Shining Pearl features a completely overhauled version of the Sinnoh region alongside updated visuals and a “handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps” known as the Pokémon Watch. Get a closer look at what to expect from this one in our feature piece. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Almost Gone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Carto eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Slay the Spire eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- The Wild at Heart eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Engage $51 (Reg. $60)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Xbox Activision Blizzard sale up to 67% off
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Dead Space remake on Xbox $49 (Reg. $70)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Wild Hearts $40 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at GameStop
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!