Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger with the first discount of the year at $46

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable for $46.43 shipped. Marking the first chance to save this year, you’re looking at an all-around rare discount from the usual $49 going rate. We last saw it go on sale over Thanksgiving Week, for comparison. Apple very recently refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air last year, only to make a deployment in the recent M2 Pro series, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review. Head below for more.

Also seeing one of its very first discount of the year courtesy of Amazon, the new Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable is now down to $119. Typically fetching $129, this is only the third discount so far ever and a new 2023 low at $10 off. Delivering a 1.8-meter connection between your latest M1 Mac and a compatible dock, charger, or display, this Thunderbolt 4 cable supports up to 40Gb/s transfer rates alongside 100W charging passthrough. It’s compatible with everything from USB-C 4 docks to Apple’s Studio Display and more.

Put either of the accessories to use while bringing home the second-best price to date on Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air. Equipped with MagSafe charging, you can now bring home the latest entry-level device in the portable macOS stable with $199 in savings. Coming within $1 of the all-time low, the $1,000 price tag also delivers Thunderbolt 4 ports and more.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put.

