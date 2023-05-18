Add 5TB of storage to your PC/console rig with WD_BLACK’s P10 Game Drive down at $110

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon 2023 low and matching the lowest price we have tracked since a couple limited holiday offers last year at $100. While it might not be one of the latest model SSD Game Drives with faster transfer speeds, you certainly aren’t going to find one of those with 5TB of storage anywhere near the price of today’s offer – the WD_BLACK 2TB SSD Game Drive is currently siting at the $170 Amazon all-time low, for example. If you’re looking for something that can store a whole library of games, today’s deal is worth a look. This model is designed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with an 18-inch USB cable included in the package alongside the usual WD_BLACK metal housing. You’ll also land a 3-year warranty to protect the “purpose-built for gamers” design and your investment alike. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you don’t need the 5TB capacity, the 2TB model can be had for $75 on Amazon. However, when you get down into the lighter storage sizes, it might be worth considering bumping up to a faster portable SSD instead. Our latest roundup is loaded with some of the best options and deals starting from $50, all of which are organized for you right here.

Looking to take it up a notch with a pro-grade model and some serious speeds instead? SanDisk’s latest Thunderbolt SSD, the PRO-G40, is still sitting at its best price yet. Up to 2,700MB/s transfer rates alongside Thunderbolt 3/USB-C connectivity and an IP68 dust/water resistance, this model is one of the fastest out there and is now starting at $200 shipped. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more in our hands-on review.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive features:

Available in capacities up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.)

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles

Portable form factor with sleek metal top covering that provides fast access to your growing game library

