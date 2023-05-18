Protect your AirPods Pro 2 with vintage Nintendo vibes from elago down at just $10 today

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case in classic grey for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $19 directly from elago, it typically goes for $13 at Amazon where it dropped down to $12 back in April. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and has only dropped any lower than a couple times lower than this since the AirPods Pro 2 launched in November last year. elago is wrapping the latest-generation flagship Apple earbuds in its usual liquid silicon treatment here, but with a classic Nintendo Game Boy-style design. Alongside wireless charging-compatibility, there’s a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector as well as to allow the front LED to shine through alongside a wireless charging-compatible design. Head below for more.

Not into the Nintendo vibes? Go for a more minimalist silicone approach to protect your Apple AirPods Pro 2 case from scratches and bumps instead. This simple BRG cover will deliver on that for just $9 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon with the same wireless charging-compatibility, cutouts, and a bonus carabiner clip.

Then check out these ongoing all-time lows on Spigen’s latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps and keychains as well as the new covers from Totallee made of 100% recycled materials and ZAGG’s new Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case. But if you’re an AirPods Max user, the price drops we are now tracking on Spigen’s aluminum headphone stand with bonus charging pad are worth a closer look as well.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!

Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.

Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.

