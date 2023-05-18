Protect your AirPods Pro 2 with vintage Nintendo vibes from elago down at just $10 today

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case in classic grey for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $19 directly from elago, it typically goes for $13 at Amazon where it dropped down to $12 back in April. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and has only dropped any lower than a couple times lower than this since the AirPods Pro 2 launched in November last year. elago is wrapping the latest-generation flagship Apple earbuds in its usual liquid silicon treatment here, but with a classic Nintendo Game Boy-style design. Alongside wireless charging-compatibility, there’s a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector as well as to allow the front LED to shine through alongside a wireless charging-compatible design. Head below for more.
Not into the Nintendo vibes? Go for a more minimalist silicone approach to protect your Apple AirPods Pro 2 case from scratches and bumps instead. This simple BRG cover will deliver on that for just $9 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon with the same wireless charging-compatibility, cutouts, and a bonus carabiner clip.
Then check out these ongoing all-time lows on Spigen’s latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps and keychains as well as the new covers from Totallee made of 100% recycled materials and ZAGG’s new Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case. But if you’re an AirPods Max user, the price drops we are now tracking on Spigen’s aluminum headphone stand with bonus charging pad are worth a closer look as well.
elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case features:
- Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!
- Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!
- Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.
- Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.
