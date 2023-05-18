Hands-on review: Technics releases their new EAH-AZ80 True Wireless headphones, with three key features worth noting

Technics, Panasonic’s long-time audio brand, is releasing a new pair of wireless earbuds to compete in the ever-growing market of AirPods competitors. With their next-generation EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models, Technics has addressed the needs of individuals seeking superb sound quality and comfort throughout their busy lives. But there are three key features that I think will set these headphones apart from the rest of the competition and might even convince some iPhone users to leave their beloved AirPods Pro.

Before we hop into the review, let’s get the on-paper specs out of the way:

7.5 hours of audio playback time (25 hours with the headphone cradle)

7 hours of audio playback time with ANC turned on (24 hours with the headphone cradle)

4 hours of call audio (13.5 hours with the headphone cradle)

Includes seven different ear tips to fit any sized ear canal

Includes USB-C to USB-C cable

Supports LDAC tech up to 96 kHz / 24 bits

Supports Hi-Res Audio Quality

Has ambient modes for transparency

Has a corresponding app that allows for custom EQ settings

Supports Qi wireless charging

IPX4 Water resistance

Three key features

As I mentioned, three key features really hit home when it comes to convenience, practicality, and overall sound quality.

Multipoint Bluetooth Connection

One standout feature of the Technics earbuds is the Bluetooth® Multipoint Connection, which allows you to connect up to three devices simultaneously. This feature is especially useful for those who need to manage meetings, calls, and music across multiple devices on the go.

I am aware that some Bluetooth devices can connect to multiple computers or phones simultaneously, but I was extremely impressed with how seamlessly the AZ80s switched between sources. While watching a YouTube video on my iPad, I would press play on my Spotify playlist on my iPhone, and it seamlessly paused the content on my iPad and played the content from my iPhone. This feature worked almost too well, even better than my AirPods.

One caveat to this is that you do need to manually pair your headphones to all three devices. It does not take long, but it’s slower than AirPods, which integrate and connect according to your Apple ID. So if you connect your AirPods to your iPhone, then, by default, your other Apple devices will have it ready to use as well.

JustMyVoice Feature

While using my AirPods Pro, I often find myself in noisy environments like New York City. Between the cars beeping, windy whirling, people talking, ongoing construction, and train noises, it is very tough to have a good phone call. With my AirPods Pro, I usually have no issue hearing the other person because I can cancel my environment’s noise, but the person on the other side hears everything around me.

Technics has seemingly solved this problem, and in practice, it works great. Technics uses the eight onboard mics to analyze your voice frequency and suppress the surrounding noise, allowing your voice to come through clearly and crisply. Technics’ JustMyVoice feature significantly changes the audio quality of what the person on the other end hears, which has been a game changer for noisy environments.

Ambient Modes

This last feature might seem just like any other transparency mode, but it gives us a bit more. The Technics AZ80s come with two different ambient modes. The first is the more traditional ambient mode, called Natural Ambient. This will help pass through all of the noise of your surroundings. Most people are familiar with this.

The second style, Attention Ambient, is the feature I want to focus on. Attention Mode focuses on human voices, allowing you to hear important announcements or conversations while minimizing other external noises. This is perfect for drowning out the constant rumble of a plane or train engine but still allows you to hear the pilot or conductor. It drowns out the unneeded noise and only gives you what you want to hear.

The levels of external sound can be adjusted using the intuitive slider interface in the Technics Audio Connect app. The Technics Audio Connect app allows you to fully control the levels of both ANC and those ambient modes. It also allows you to customize your headphone shortcut taps and see battery stats.

Pricing, availability & final thoughts

The Technics EAH-AZ80 will be available on Amazon on May 18 for $299.99. Technics is also releasing a more budget-friendly pair called the EAH-AZ60M2 (I know, these names are a mouthful) on Amazon for $239.99. If you are looking for a high-quality pair of headphones with excellent sound quality and some very functional features to fit your everyday life, I would consider giving these a try. They are also extremely comfortable, even during long listening sessions.

What are your go-to headphones? Are you fully wrapped up in the Apple ecosystem? Do you prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear headphones? Let’s discuss this in the comments below!

