Throw a half TB of 2,000MB/s SSD in your EDC: Kingston XS2000 hits $49 Amazon all-time low

Joining the rest of this week’s menagerie of amazing portable SSD price drops, we have just spotted a new Amazon all-time low on the speedy Kingston XS2000 500GB model. Now down at $48.89 shipped on Amazon, this model caries a regular $75 price tag and is currently sitting at the lowest we can find. Not only is this a new Amazon all-time low at $1 below our previous mention, but you’re also looking at quite a capable portable storage device for the price. For comparison’s sake, you would pay nearly this much for a half TB microSD card that clocks in at 180MB/s. The XS2000 laps that rate at up to 2,000MB/s but it also outruns almost all of the SanDisk and Western Digital portable SSDs in its price range. The USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C performance, water- and dust-resistant design as well as an included rubber sleeve for added protection round out the feature set. Head below for more details.

You will find some 500GB portable SSDs out there for a touch less, like this Crucial X6 model at $43 shipped via Amazon. But for $7 less than today’s featured deal, it’s hard to recommend this far slower model over the Kingston. Further more, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any portable SSD that can reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s for less than $50 – one of the reason we deemed the Kingston XS2000 as a solid bang for your buck solution in our roundup of the best portable SSDs out there.

Alongside this morning’s offer on WD_BLACK’s 5TB P10 Game Drive, there are loads of storage deals on tap this week. As we mentioned above, SanDisk, WD, Crucial, and Samsung are serving up huge price drops and new all-time lows on some of the most popular models. While you won’t find anything quite as affordable as the Kingston variant above, if you’re partial to the big three storage brands, now’s the time to strike.

Kingston XS2000 500GB portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

