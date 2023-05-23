Today’s best game deals: Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII $40 low, Just Dance 2023 $18, more

With the launch of the new Final Fantasy 16 scheduled for June 22, 2023 and after the 25-minute dedicated State of Play showcase Sony broadcasted last month, we are now tracking some notable deals on adjacent titles in the long-running series. First up, you can now score the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion remake at $39.99 shipped on all platforms, down from the regular $50 and delivering a new all-time low. Completely overhauled with visuals and mechanics worthy of the FF7 remake proper, it features fully remastered graphics, an improved battle system, fully voiced dialogue, and more. From there, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin now starts from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on both PlayStation and Xbox. Regularly $40, this is 50% off the going rate and a match for the best we have tracked. This one is sort of a spin-off from the main series with “some familiar creatures and locations” alongside a real-time combat system as well as the ability to “switch between jobs with a push of a button, use the powerful Lightbringer ability to push back monstrous hordes, and finish them off with a crystal crushing finishing move.” Head below for more game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop$7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 CollectioneShop$7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop$7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code CNNZELDA at checkout
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Almost Gone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Celeste PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $36 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
