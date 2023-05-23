Today’s best game deals: Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII $40 low, Just Dance 2023 $18, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSquare Enix
New low $40

With the launch of the new Final Fantasy 16 scheduled for June 22, 2023 and after the 25-minute dedicated State of Play showcase Sony broadcasted last month, we are now tracking some notable deals on adjacent titles in the long-running series. First up, you can now score the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion remake at $39.99 shipped on all platforms, down from the regular $50 and delivering a new all-time low. Completely overhauled with visuals and mechanics worthy of the FF7 remake proper, it features fully remastered graphics, an improved battle system, fully voiced dialogue, and more. From there, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin now starts from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on both PlayStation and Xbox. Regularly $40, this is 50% off the going rate and a match for the best we have tracked. This one is sort of a spin-off from the main series with “some familiar creatures and locations” alongside a real-time combat system as well as the ability to “switch between jobs with a push of a button, use the powerful Lightbringer ability to push back monstrous hordes, and finish them off with a crystal crushing finishing move.”  Head below for more game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

You can now enjoy PlayStation games on Android with thi...
Plex Pass powers your home media server and helps ditch...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Memorial Day Sale is live! ...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Bu...
9to5Toys Daily: May 23, 2023 – Official Apple Watch b...
Dreo’s new ultra-intelligent ChefMaker Combi Frye...
Snap ESR’s vegan leather finger loop HaloLock wal...
UGREEN’s 200W Nexode charging station packs 6 USB...
Load more...
Show More Comments