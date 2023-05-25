Ready your camping kit with PowerLix’s popular sleeping mats down at $26 (36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official PowerLix Amazon storefront is now offering its Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Mat from $26.22 shipped. Regularly $41, this is 36% off the going rate and the best price we can find. You’re also looking at new 2023 lows on some colorways and matching the best we have tracked all year on others. Just in time for upcoming camping, backpacking, and hiking trips, these portable sleeping pads will make a night’s stay out in the woods or in a tent much more comfortable. They are also particularly portable with the ability to wrap right up into the included 11-inch bag. Made of outdoor-grade 75D nylon, the PowerLix Sleeping Mats are “100% waterproof” and provide “thermal insulation to keep your body warm” from the cold ground. They also ship with a pair of repair kits in case of an accidental blow out as well as a bonus inflatable bag. More details below.

Now all you’ll need is a good bag, a flashlight from $7.50 in this ongoing Energizer sale at Amazon, and to browse through the rest of the outdoor adventure deals we have live right now:

You’ll also want to check out Amazon’s massive Thule sale. Loaded with vehicle roof racks for bikes, camping gear, or even a SUP setup, you’ll also find loads of hiking-ready backpacks, MacBook sleeves, and more. Deals start from $8 Prime shipped with up to $600 in savings on some of the higher-end and more involved gear. Take a closer look for yourself right here.

PowerLix Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Mat features:

Unique Everlasting Durability: It’s the mat of all mats! The Sleeping Pad is made of durable, outdoor grade materials, such as 75D nylon. It includes thermal insulation, to keep your body warm from the cold winter ground. It is 100% waterproof, making it perfect for any outdoor activities. You can say goodbye to sore backs and other discomforts normally left by bumps and rocks underneath the floor of your tent!

Everything You Need for Outdoors: This exclusive item comes with a Sleeping Pad, carry bag, 2 repair kits, and an inflating bag. A patch kit is also included, stitched into the top of the storage bag. The inflating bag was designed with you in mind, for all of your needs. In addition to inflating the mattress, it can be used for several different things, such as a pillow, a waterproof carry or laundry bag, or to carry the sleeping mat itself!

