Sony’s PC/PS5 spatial audio INZONE headsets hit new Amazon lows from $58 (Up to 42% off)

As the Gaming Week deals roll on with solid price drops on Logitech gear, HyperX keyboards and mics, this racing wheel controller, and HP’s Pavilion RTX 3060 system, Sony’s INZONE headsets got next. Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on all three models right now including the H3 at $58, the H7 at $148, and the higher-end H9 set at $278 shipped. Regularly $80, $200, and $300 respectively, the H3 and H7 are now at new Amazon all-time lows and the H9 is matching the best we have tracked there. You’re looking at up to 42% off and a notable chance to land a set of Sony’s spatial audio headsets at some of the best prices we have tracked since launch in June of last year. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the INZONE lineup is designed to work with both PC rigs and PlayStation 5 wirelessly. They feature 360 spatial sound, 40 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, and a Discord-certified flip-up boom mic with a mute function. While the best value price drops are on the H3 and H7 sets, you’ll score some “Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology” on the H9. Get a closer look at the user experience right here and head below for more details.

Not interested in the Sony spatial audio models above? Check out today’s HyperX Amazon sale where you’ll find loads of various headsets starting at $30 shipped. This Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is also another notable lower-cost solution you can pick up on Amazon for $40 and use with just about any system that takes a 3.5mm audio jack.

While we are talking gaming audio, you’ll definitely want to take a look at Razer’s new Nommo V2 speakers that were just unveiled last week. Packing THX spatial audio support alongside built-in RGB lighting, they are the perfect PC battlestation speakers you can get all of the details you need in our launch coverage. Then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for eve more price drops.

Sony INZONE Wireless Gaming Headsets feature:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming for precise rival detection

Game for hours in comfort with soft headband and smooth ear pads

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function

Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay

Up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge

For PC and PlayStation 5

Ergonomically designed controls for effortless operation

Personalize your experience through the INZONE Hub software

