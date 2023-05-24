Razer Gaming Week deals up to 50% off: Headsets from $31, Iskur chairs $100 off, more

We have already seen big-time price drops from Logitech, HyperX, Elgato, and CORSAIR for Gaming Week, and now it’s time for Razer. Amazon has now launched a notable sale featuring a range of the brand’s RGB Chroma gear and more at up to 50% off. With pricing starting from $31 and free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, this is another great chance to upgrade your Razer setup. There’s a series of headset options, from entry-level models up to the higher-end BlackShark variants, as well as various mice and mechanical keyboard deals. You’ll even find its RGB mouse pads on sale joined by the Iskur ergonomic gaming chairs at up to $100 off. You’ll find everything right here alongside some top picks from the sale below.

Razer Gaming Week mouse, keyboard, and headset deals:

Razer gaming chairs and accessories:

You’ll find the rest of the best Gaming Week deals waiting right here joined by new all-time low pricing on Sony’s PC/PS5 spatial audio INZONE headsets from $58 and HP’s Pavilion pre-built RTX 3060 system, not mention up to $600 off LG gaming monitors.

And be sure to scope out Razer’s new Nommo V2 speakers while you’re at it.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard features:

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: Razer Linear Optical switch technology uses optical beam-based actuation, registering key presses at the speed of light (15-30% shorter actuation distance than other linear switches at 1.0 mm).1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 plus partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Quality, Aluminum Construction: Covered with a matte, aluminum top frame for increased structural integrity

Oil-Resistant Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Made of textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable and textured finish less prone to long-term grime buildup

