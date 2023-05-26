Pick up the ASUS TUF RTX 3060 V2 GPU to upgrade your rig at new low of $310 ($100+ off)

If you’re still rocking an older graphics card in your desktop, and aren’t swayed by AMD’s latest RX 7600, then you won’t want to miss out on the deal we just found over at Amazon. Right now, you can pick up the ASUS TUF RTX 3060 V2 GPU on sale for $309.99 shipped. Down $100 from its average going rate of $410 over the past few months, and up to $530 before that, today’s deal comes in to mark a new all-time low. In fact, it’s the best deal we’ve seen on an RTX 3060 yet. While this might not be the most recent graphics card in NVIDIA’s stable, with the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti having just launched, the RTX 3060 still packs plenty of value.

You’ll find the RTX 3060 has support for true ray tracing in supported games, DLSS2 and DLAA functionality, and also NVENC video encoders for streaming and gaming on the same system. Having used the RTX 3060 for over a year in one of my gaming systems, it performs great in many titles. In fact, some of my favorite games to play on it were No Man’s Sky, Forza Horizon 5, and several others. It always ran the games at 1440p high or max settings and would routinely push 60+ FPS as well, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup. Learn more about my thoughts on the RTX 3060 in my hands-on review then head below for more.

Take your savings from today’s lead deal and reinvest into Acer’s Nitro 24-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor that’s available for $120 at Amazon. Packing a high refresh rate and 1080p resolution, your new RTX 3060 should have no problem pushing high to ultra graphics on this display. Plus, the 165Hz refresh rate makes it ideal for FPS games and other fast-paced titles where frame rates are king.

Now, if you’re intrigued about the RX 7600, which comes in at $269, then let me tell you a bit more about it. I found that it was as powerful if not more powerful than the RTX 3060 when using it in my review, for a lower cost to today’s lead deal. Add to that the AV1 hardware encoder and you have a solid graphics card for the price. Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great deals as we close out Gaming Week. We are still tracking notable discounts on SteelSeries gear, WD_BLACK NVMe SSDs, Razer peripherals, and so much more.

ASUS TUF RTX 3060 GPU features:

TUF Gaming cards leverage our tried-and-true Axial-tech fan design, with three fans working in tandem to satisfy the thermal demands of NVIDIA’s new high-octane design. The fans rely on dual ball fan bearings to ensure consistent performance and increased longevity compared to sleeve bearings and other bearing types. The two side fans spin counterclockwise to reduce turbulence. And to eliminate unnecessary noise, a stop mode halts all fans when the GPU temp falls below 50 degrees and power consumption is low.

