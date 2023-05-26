Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale up to 50% off: Apple Watch bands, bags, iPad gear, more

The Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale is now live and it’s a big one. While we tend to see something between 25% and 35% with our special codes throughout the year, Pad & Quill is now 30% off sitewide with additional codes available on its Apple Watch bands and leather MacBook carriers, and much more to deliver as much as 50% or more in savings. If you’re looking to score some gorgeous handmade leather tech accessories made from premium materials that will last several years (or more), now’s your chance to land them at the price of your typical factory line gear. That’s on top of iPhone 14 cases, its new leather wallets, iPad covers, and much more. Feel free to browse through the sitewide sale right here, but you’ll want to head below to score some promo codes that will knock the prices down even more.

Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale – 50% or more in savings

You will now find 30% off everything on the Pad & Quill site. However, there are some codes to bring the prices down further. While we can’t try them on every single product on the site individually, it breaks down like this: Try code AW30 first on anything in your cart, it will deliver the deepest price drop but might only work on Apple Watch bands and leather MacBook bags, backpacks, and briefs. If it doesn’t work on your product of choice, try PQ20 and then PQ10 – at least one of the codes above will work, just be sure to try them in the order we are suggesting here for the lowest possible price.

The Adventure series leather Apple Watch straps are now at the best prices ever. Available in two different styles, including the more traditional Ultra band and the Bradley Cuff, they are regularly $100 and $120 respectively. But with prices already marked down, you can now score them down at $48.98 and $58.78 shipped when apply code AW30 at checkout. There have been a few price drops since release in April of this year, but nothing quite this good. You’re looking at more than 50% off the going rates and well below our previous mention at $59 and $63. Very rarely do wee see new releases drop this low.

Swing by our recent hands-on review of the Adventure Series Ultra Band for a full breakdown of what to expect – they are literally the softest leather bands I have tested out and look like something you might find strapped onto a $5,000+ mechanical aviation watch from a world-class horology brand.

And here are some quick links to the various section you’ll want to check out while the prices are at some of the best of the year:

Pad & Quill Adventure Series Apple Watch band features:

NEW 316L Stainless Steel solid-bar unbreakable hardware

Free domestic and international shipping

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather top

Durably soft leather lining

Ultra comfort leather lining

Precision UV-resistant marine-grade stitching (used in parachutes, sails, and more)

Brushed hardware to match Apple Watch Ultra

Signed by artisan discreetly under the strap

25-year leather warranty & 30-day money-back promise

