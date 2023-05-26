Bose Memorial Day up to 50% off: Latest QuietComfort Earbuds II $50 off, speakers, more

The annual Bose Memorial Day sale is now in full swing. You’re looking at up to 50% off with deals available on both Amazon and the official Bose site with free shipping across the board. Joining a host of headphones, speakers, and more, we are now tracking the latest Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II down at $249 shipped. Regularly $299, this is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention for the second-best price we have tracked. Alongside a more compact design than the previous-generation, Bose is looking to take on AirPods Pro 2 with some of the best ANC out there, adaptive listening, and transparency modes. The single earbud listening feature is joined by onboard touch controls and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage right here. Head below for the rest of the Bose Memorial Day sale.

Bose Memorial Day headphone deals:

Bose speaker deals:

Bose Frames smart glasses:

Joining the Bose holiday deals are the annual Apple Memorial Day offers, and there are some good ones. You’ll find everything from AirPods Max to Apple Watch Ultra and more waiting for you right here.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

