Get your lounge on this summer with Vivere’s hammock and steel stand at $60 (50% off)

Once you have the backyard setup and the camping kit upgraded, it’s time for summer relaxation and there’s no better way than with a nice double hammock on the patio. Amazon is now offering the Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand from $59.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is at least 50% off but we have seen it hovering between $130 and $148 over the last 6 months or so. Today’s deal is a sizable price drop on quite a popular solution and a new 2023 Amazon low as well. There are certainly some more affordable options out there, but the Vivere model on display here today also includes a “heavy-duty” steel stand so you can setup anywhere you can find a flat surface – no trees or hooks required. The adjustable Brazilian-style double hammock can be set however low or high you want it, accommodates up to two people (450-pound capacity), comes with a carry bag, and is made of a “tightly-woven high-quality cotton thread.” Head below for more details.

Looking for something you can take on-the-go during hiking, backpacking, and camping trips instead? This Kootek variant is also quite popular and starts at just $14 Prime shipped on Amazon. You will need to rely on the straps and hooks it comes with, as well as find some trees or something of that nature to set it up, but that makes it all the more versatile and portable when on summer adventures this year.

Give SpaceX’s satellite Internet you can access no matter where your off-grid expeditions might take you this summer with this rare price drop. And then dive into more of the ongoing campaign and outdoor deals we are tracking below:

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock features:

Vivere combo, the double hammock with stand and carry bag is our top choice for combos. The double hammock is tightly woven with high quality cotton thread resulting in a heavy, durable fabric.

The hammock stand is constructed of heavy duty Steel and assembles in minutes without any tools.

Vivere hammocks have pure polyester end strings that will last longer than traditional cotton end strings.Bed Length:87 inch

The larger of our Brazilian hammock combos is great for sharing a snooze with a friend

Stunning colors make this hammock the highlight of the yard

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!