Best price yet hits Ninja’s latest 7-in-1 Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker at $272 (Reg. $370)

Kohl’s is now offering the best price yet on Ninja’s latest 7-in-1 Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker. Using codes CATCH15OFF and TAKE10 at checkout, you can drop the total down to $271.99 shipped. This model regularly fetches $370 directly from Ninja with today’s deal delivering nearly $100 in savings just in time for BBQ season. We have seen a couple price drops to $300 at Amazon where it currently sells for $320, but today’s is deal is a new all-time low. After launching last September as the brand’s new outdoor cooker, it features a combo all-in-one grill and smoker setup that can fire up your cookouts with real wood chips, electric-powered grilling, and air frying all in the same unit. You’ll also find a weather-resistant design, a few packs of wood chips to get you started, and the included nonstick grill grate, crisper basket, and pellet scoop. There’s enough space for six steaks, 30 hot dogs, or a 9-pound whole brisket. Get a closer look here and head below for more Ninja deals.

If you’re looking for a more traditional grill solution, perhaps a flat-top griddle or something in the pellet category, you’ll want to dive into more of the models we have on sale down below:

You’ll also want to swing by our 2023 edition Memorial Day grilling guide. It features a range of our top picks when it comes to outdoor cookouts, from new grills and pellet smokers to all of the accessories you’ll need to upgrade your setup. Dive in right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker features:

All in one with 100% real woodfire flavor. Get all the performance of a full-size propane grill with the same char and searing. Create authentic BBQ bark and flavor fast and easy with just 1/2 cup of pellets. Add woodfire flavor to your air fried favorites and cook all your side dishes outdoors. Powered by electricity, flavored by real burning wood pellets. Create rich woodfire flavor you can see and taste with any cook function. Comes with 2 blends of 100% real hardwood Ninja Woodfire Pellets that pair great with anything you make. Used for flavor, not fuel, so you only need 1/2 cup.

