The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to rent or purchase in the US via Amazon, Apple TV, more

Looking to rent or buy the Super Mario Bros. Movie? If you have been wondering when you’ll be able to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie at home, that time has now arrived. A project that left longtime fans of the world’s most famous plumbers wondering if Nintendo could actually pull off bringing its iconic Mushroom Kingdom to the big screen has since broken box office records. It brought in over $370 million in the biggest opening weekend of 2023, and you can now finally enjoy it at home on just about all major streaming platforms. More details below.

How to stream the Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a wonderful, vibrant origin story for some of gaming’s most beloved heroes. Taking Mario and Luigi from the streets of Brooklyn into the magical world of the Mushroom Kingdom to save the Toads, Kongs, and more from the evil clutches of Jack Black’s Bowser and back again, it’s the kind of film you just have to watch again to catch all of the references.

And now that time has come. Nintendo took to its official Twitter feed today to announce that folks can now “hang out with the bros at home” as The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now landed on several major streaming platforms. Fans of the series and the film can now buy or rent it in the US and Canada on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and more.

See more Hang out with the bros at home! #SuperMarioMovie is now available to buy or rent in the US and Canada https://t.co/M4DpGtdzhN. pic.twitter.com/QIiNcTudgl — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) May 16, 2023

On Amazon, for example, rentals are priced at $24.99 in UHD, HD, or SD, or you can just purchase it outright to enjoy over and over again for $29.99.

You’ll find some quick links to each of the services it is available on right here.

Can you buy the Super Mario Bros. Movie? As of May 16, you can now purchase digital copies of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on several major platforms, including Amazon and Apple TV. Where can you stream the Super Mario Bros. Movie in the US? Nintendo has now announced you can rent or stream the film in the US and Canada on various major platforms, including Amazon, YouTube, and Apple TV. How much does it cost to stream or buy the Super Mario Bros. Movie? It will cost $25 to stream or rent the film, with most services listed at $29.99 to own a digital copy. When will the Super Mario Bros. Movie be available for purchase worldwide? As of right now, there are no details on when the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available in the UK, Brazil, and other international markets just yet.

