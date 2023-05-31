Expand your game storage with a 4TB metal-plated WD_BLACK P10 at $83.50 ($21/TB), more

Joining ongoing deals on its 1TB P40 portable SSD at $100 and the new low on the speedy Game Dock, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Portable Game Drive HDD for $83.59 shipped. Regularly $130 these days and currently on sale for $110 at Best Buy, this is at least $46 off the and the best we can find. It is also $6.50 under our previous mentions and the best we have ever tracked on Amazon. As much as we love the aforementioned P40 SSD Game Drive (hands-on review right here), it is a far more pricey endeavor on a per TB basis. Today’s deal delivers notable game storage to your setup at under $21 per TB. This is, in part, because the P10 clocks in with slower HDD speeds, but if we are just talking about something that won’t break the bank that still delivers the WD_BLACK metal-plated design and aesthetics, it is certainly worth consideration. It is compatible with PC setups, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Mac, and more, making for a wonderful cold storage device that looks nice in the game room or elsewhere. Head below for additional details.

If you would prefer to favor speed over the economic storage space highlighted above, the ongoing deals on CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSD deliver some serious bang for your buck in their own right. While not purpose built for gaming, they still deliver both USB-C and USB-A connectivity with notably faster transfer speeds starting from just $68 shipped right now – one of the fastest portable SSD options in the price range at the moment.

The portable storage price drops certainly don’t stop there though. LaCie’s signature rugged 500GB SSD is now at the best Amazon price yet and is joined by deals on the fabric-wrapped Seagate One Touch as well as SanDisk’s 3,000MB/s PRO-G40 portable SSD starting from $160. The latter of which is one of my personal favorite models on the market and is now starting to come down to a more digestible price tag after the deals we spotted to kick off the week. Get a closer look at those right here and in our hands-on review.

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive features:

Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.)

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles

Portable form factor with sleek metal top covering that provides fast access to your growing game library

Premium HDD with 3-year limited warranty, purpose-built for gamers based on WD_BLACK quality and reliability

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!