WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Thunderbolt gaming dock with 3,000MB/s SSD hits new $238 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Reg. $400+ $238

There are some great gaming-focused portable SSDs out there, not unlike the 9to5Toys favorite P40, but the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Game Dock NVMe Solid-State Drive is so much more than that. Now down at a new $257.60 $238.07 shipped Amazon all-time low, it combines 1TB of SSD storage with a complete gaming I/O hub loaded with additional ports to expand your setup. Originally $500, this model more regularly fetches $400 or more these days with some retailers including B&H currently listing it down at $380. Today’s deal is nearly $36 under our previous mention, the lowest we have tracked, and a notable chance to enhance your setup significantly. Joining the 1TB of internal storage, this up to 3,000MB/s solution carries the same speeds as the pro-grade SanDisk G40 we spotted on sale this morning but also includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s, three USB-A 10Gb/s jacks, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s on top of 87W power passthrough to charge connected gear as well as customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects. More details below. 

As we alluded to above, if you’re not in need of the I/O potential of the D50 Game Dock, something like WD’s P40 RGB SSD Game Drive is a great option. It delivers a similar aesthetic in a more compact package with the same customizable RBG lighting and a lower price tag. In fact, this gaming SSD is now starting at a new $100 Amazon all-time low with all of the details you need waiting in our previous coverage and our hands-on review.  

For more discounts to upgrade your PC battlestation and game room without spending anywhere near full price, head straight over to our curated hub. While we did see some solid deals come and go for Gaming Week, there are still plenty of deep deals including a new low on Thermaltake’s Ryzen 5 5600X/RTX 3060 desktop and the CORSAIR PS5/PC gaming 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD, among others.

Just be sure to also scope out our coverage of Acer’s new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop and our hands-on review of the blazing fast Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD while you’re at it. 

WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock features:

  • Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet
  • Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game
  • Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations)
  • Customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects programmable with our WD_BLACK Dashboard, or seamlessly integrate with most motherboards from major brands. (Windows only)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of 9to5Toys: 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $899 ...
Refresh your bedroom for summer with new sheets and pil...
JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is ma...
Cooler Master’s wireless mechanical 65% keyboard ...
Let mophie’s Snap+ Juice Pack Mini 5,000mAh 7.5W ...
Set your MacBook Pro in MOMAX’s vertical laptop s...
Samsung’s 9to5Toys favorite T7 1TB and 500GB port...
Sonnet debuts new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 4K60 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments