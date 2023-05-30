WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Thunderbolt gaming dock with 3,000MB/s SSD hits new $238 Amazon low

There are some great gaming-focused portable SSDs out there, not unlike the 9to5Toys favorite P40, but the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Game Dock NVMe Solid-State Drive is so much more than that. Now down at a new $257.60 $238.07 shipped Amazon all-time low, it combines 1TB of SSD storage with a complete gaming I/O hub loaded with additional ports to expand your setup. Originally $500, this model more regularly fetches $400 or more these days with some retailers including B&H currently listing it down at $380. Today’s deal is nearly $36 under our previous mention, the lowest we have tracked, and a notable chance to enhance your setup significantly. Joining the 1TB of internal storage, this up to 3,000MB/s solution carries the same speeds as the pro-grade SanDisk G40 we spotted on sale this morning but also includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s, three USB-A 10Gb/s jacks, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s on top of 87W power passthrough to charge connected gear as well as customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects. More details below.

As we alluded to above, if you’re not in need of the I/O potential of the D50 Game Dock, something like WD’s P40 RGB SSD Game Drive is a great option. It delivers a similar aesthetic in a more compact package with the same customizable RBG lighting and a lower price tag. In fact, this gaming SSD is now starting at a new $100 Amazon all-time low with all of the details you need waiting in our previous coverage and our hands-on review.

For more discounts to upgrade your PC battlestation and game room without spending anywhere near full price, head straight over to our curated hub. While we did see some solid deals come and go for Gaming Week, there are still plenty of deep deals including a new low on Thermaltake’s Ryzen 5 5600X/RTX 3060 desktop and the CORSAIR PS5/PC gaming 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD, among others.

Just be sure to also scope out our coverage of Acer’s new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop and our hands-on review of the blazing fast Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD while you’re at it.

WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock features:

Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet

Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game

Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations)

Customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects programmable with our WD_BLACK Dashboard, or seamlessly integrate with most motherboards from major brands. (Windows only)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!