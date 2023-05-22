Land one of the best prices ever on WD’s 1TB P40 RGB SSD Game Drive at $100

Update: Amazon has now dropped the WD_BLACK 1TB and 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD down once again to $99.99 shipped and $159.99 shipped for Gaming Week –a new Amazon all-time low

Joining the ongoing all-time low on the 2TB model, Best Buy is serving up one of the lowest prices ever on one of the best portable gaming solid-state drives as part of its Deals of the Day. You can now score the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive for $102.99 shipped . Regularly $180 and more typically in the $117 to $130 range as of late at Amazon where it is now selling for $110 (we might see a price match here at some point), this is the best price we can find. In fact, it has only ever dropped this low once on Amazon for a single day back in mid-April. After going hands-on with this model shortly after release, it has become my personal favorite option in the gaming SSD category. Solid metal-plating surrounding a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2-ready drive, it supports all major platforms and looks great doing it. The up to 2,000MB/s speeds outrun most game drive models in the price range and join an impressive ring of customizable RBG lighting that really makes this drive shine. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Alongside the best price yet on the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD, this week has ushered in some of the lowest prices on a particularly wide range of portable SSDs. While the models you’ll find in our roundup aren’t specifically for gaming like the WD_BLACK P40 above, they can still be used on various systems and make for notable portable storage solutions no matter what you might need them for. Starting from $50 and with options from SanDisk, WD, Kingston, and Crucial on tap in various capacities, if you or someone you know is in the market for one, you can do a whole lot worse than the deals live right now.

On the micro storage side of things, new Amazon all-time lows are live on Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus 160MB/s memory cards as well as the just-released versions from $17. And if you’re looking for a new Apple desktop, iPad, or MacBook to use with all of the drive deals on tap this week, the best place on the internet to ensure you don’t pay full price for brand new units is our curated deals hub – Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is now at its best price yet, for example.

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!