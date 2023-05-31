Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe iPhone Charging Station $18 (40% off), more

KeeKit Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe iPhone Charging Station for $17.99 with the code DWE54FF8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal comes in at 40% off the typical going rate. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and our last mention of a similar model was a few weeks ago at $21.50. This wireless charging station is perfect for those who have upcoming travels planned. It can power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all with just one wall outlet. For iPhones, you’ll get 7.5W of charging (though some Samsung phones can reach 10W), which is perfect for powering up overnight while you sleep. Then, there’s a 5W AirPods pad which ensures you start the day with a full battery on your favorite wireless earbuds. Lastly, you’ll find a built-in 2.5W Apple Watch dock which ensures that you wake up to a fully-charged wearable ready to track your steps and fitness journeys throughout the day. Then, when you’re all done, the whole kit folds up nice and compact ready to travel with you to your next destination.

This 3 in 1 magnetic charging pads can charge 3 devices online at the same time, up to 18W fast charging(Adapter Not Included). The 3 modes of charging station are phone 18W, AirPods 5W and i- Watch 2.5W(only be placed in the middle of the charging plate charging). Many smart devices have become partners in our lives, and how to simplify the complexity to provide power for them has become very important. The soft silicone makes it 180°folding smoothly, wireless charger becomes a phone holder quickly. Just place your mobile phone on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charging board is covered with magnetic attraction devices, even if shakes it will not slip off. The charger is slim and compact, folds up and fits easily into a pocket or backpack, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go. It can be used in the office, at home, on the dining table and in the bedroom. It can be used while charging, so that charging is not boring. The charging dock adopts intelligent shunt technology and has a built-in smart chip, which provides your phones over-voltage protection, over-current protection, anti-short circuit, temperature control and foreign object detection, for a better and safer charging experience. An integrated wireless charger can replace 3-4 charging devices, which is economical and beautiful.

