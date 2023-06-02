Samsung’s 9to5Toys favorite T7 1TB and 500GB portable SSDs from just $63 for the weekend

The Samsung T7 portable SSD might have been superseded by the T7 Shield model last year, but it remains as one of the most popular models among 9to5Toys readers. Boasting much of the same specs and identical speeds, it tends to come in at a touch lower in price as well, and today it has now dropped down to one of its best prices yet. Coming within a couple bucks of the fleeting lowest prices ever, you can now score the 1TB model from $71.99 and the 500GB variant starting at $62.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. Originally up at over $200, these models carry regular prices of $100 and $70 directly from Samsung these days while fetching even more than that at Amazon as of late. They deliver up to 1,050MB/s speeds that are more than fast enough for most casual users when it comes to backing up photos, documents, and even hundreds of GBs worth of Logic Pro sessions in my case. From there, it features USB 3.2 Gen2 support as well as both USB-C and USB-A connectivity. Head below for more details.

While the featured deals above put the Samsung T7 down in one of the more affordable price ranges for a portable SSD with these kinds of specs from the big three storage brands, CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s model is not the overlooked. Clocking in with faster speeds, the new all-time lows we are tracking have models starting from $68 shipped right now. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage.

This weekend isn’t short of portable SSD deals with just about all of the best and most trusted brands dishing up notable offers across a series of price ranges and models:

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD features:

Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices…users to download the latest firmware update via the included Portable SSD Software 1.0 to ensure optimal performance…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…usage of the included USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables. Non-original cables may cause performance degradation due to the varying internal resistance and maximum allowable currency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!