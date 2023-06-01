Missed it last time? The all-time low on SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD is back at $80

B&H has now brought back its all-time low on one of the best portable solid-state drives out there. You can now score the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD at $79.99 shipped. Originally $170, it dropped down into the $130 range at the end of last year and the beginning of 2023. Today’s deal marks the third time we have seen it down at the all-time low and undercuts the Black Friday/holiday offer from last year by $15. SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD screams quality the second you pull it out of the package with a solid build and connector points, rubberized edges, and a rugged overall construction. It clocks in at 1,050MB/s – while not as fast as the much more pricey pro model, it is typically more than enough for casual users – USB-C connectivity, and a rugged frame that can withstand 2-meter drops with an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water. It sits atop our list of the best portable SSDs for a reason and you can head below for more details.

While it might not carry the same kind of weight in the storage space as SanDisk, the latest CORSAIR portable SSDs deliver some notable bang for your buck and they happen to be at new all-time lows right now on Amazon. You won’t get the particularly rugged build here, but if you’re not in need of that kind of thing the 1TB variant is faster and now starting at $68 shipped, saving you an additional $12. All of the details are right here.

On the more protective side of things, the Amazon all-time low on LaCie’s signature rugged 500GB SSD is still alive and well, much like this deal on SanDisk’s 3,000MB/s 4TB PRO-G40 portable SSD. The latter of which is now $400 off the going rate and joined by the more modest 1TB and 2TB models starting at $160 shipped – all the best prices we have tracked since release. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption (2)

Back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C smart phones

From SanDisk, the brand professional photographers worldwide trust to handle their best shots and footage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!