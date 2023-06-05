OtterBox takes 20% off iPhone 14 cases and MagSafe gear in sitewide WWDC sale

OtterBox today is getting in on the WWDC action by launching its latest sitewide sale. This time around taking 20% off its entire selection of iPhone cases and MagSafe accessories, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case at $39.96. Down from the usual $50 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the best price this year with $10 in savings attached. Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers over the past few weeks and love how the grippy rubber design feels in-hand.

Also included in the promotion, OtterBox’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station drops down to $119.96 when taking advantage of the sale. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer delivering the second-best price to date at within $4 of the all-time low. It packs a 3-in-1 design that can refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, with a 15W MagSafe pad being joined by a place to rest AirPods, as well as a dedicated Apple Watch puck.

Then make sure to shop everything else in the sale in order to lock-in 20% in savings on all of the other gear OtterBox sells. Otherwise, our smartphone accessories hub is packed with all of the week’s other best deals on gear for your iPhone 14.

OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case features:

This trendy iPhone 14 Pro case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.

