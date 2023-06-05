PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök console bundle hits Amazon all-time low at $500 ($60 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSony
Reg. $560 $500
God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5

As the massive PlayStation Days of Play sale rolls on with some of the best game deals of the year, price drops on PS Plus, and more, Amazon has just knocked the price of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Console Bundle down to $499.99 shipped. Regularly $560, this is $60 in savings, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. While you can readily score this console without the game at the regular price of $500, you’re essentially scooping up one of the best PS5 games for free here. Considering deals on PS5 consoles are literally unheard of, this is a great chance to score one with a discount. You’re looking at the flagship disc-version PS5 with all of the usual fixings – console, DualSense Wireless Controller, console base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, and USB cable – as well as a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. If you or someone you know is looking to scoop up a PS5 still, this is a great chance to do so and a rare opportunity at scoring a deal on one. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, the summer PlayStation sale is now in full swing, offering gamers and folks just picking up a new PS5 a chance to score loads of games at up to 40% off. That’s alongside rare deals on PS5 plate covers, 25% off PlayStation Plus (new memberships or upgrades) and more. You’ll want to head over to our roundup of the Days of Play sale right here and be sure to check back throughout the week as the sale will be live until June 12.

Catch up on the epic PlayStation summer showcase we just featured right here for all of the best upcoming titles, from Spider-Man 2 and the latest footage of Assassin’s Creed Mirage to the exciting reveal of Metal Gear Solid Delta – the Snake Eater remake. All of the details you need on the latter can be found in our feature breakdown of what to expect from the return of Big Boss as well. 

Plus, here are the upcoming June PlayStation Plus FREE games

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Console Bundle features:

  • Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle.
  • Bundle includes: PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarok full game voucher
  • DualSense Wireless Controller integration: Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.
  • Stunning visuals: Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by stunning art direction and arresting attention to detail. Behold enhanced reflections, lighting and shadows, as well as increased geometric detail and enhanced deformable snow.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade your battlestation with CORSAIR’s M65 Ult...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Endling, Tenn...
DJI’s new Mini 3 with DJI RC remote lands at $609...
Today’s best game deals: Dead Space $45 Amazon lo...
adidas Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of sty...
Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station fa...
Sous vide your meats before they hit the grill with Ano...
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is an even better value wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments