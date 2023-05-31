June PlayStation Plus FREE games: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World, and Trek to Yomi

After what was for some a less than exciting batch this month, Sony has now announced the PlayStation Plus FREE games for June. Just 48 hours before the start of its major Days of Play sale event, Sony has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the June PS Plus freebies. We have arguably the best basketball simulation on the way, a moody, ultra-stylized cinematic action-adventure, and an original Jurassic World narrative. Head below for more details on next month’s batch of free PlayStation Plus games.

PlayStation Plus FREE games for June

The June titles will go live next Tuesday, which means you have until June 5 to claim last month’s titles including GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders. As is always the case, you’ll need to ensure your PlayStation Plus subscription is up to date to both keep the freebies you have already claimed and score the next batch each month.

The highlight of PlayStation Plus FREE games for June needs no introduction as NBA 2K23 on both PS4 and PS5 will land in the library starting next week. Regularly $70 on PSN and more like $38 in physical form on Amazon, members will score the whole experience for FREE starting June 6.

From there we are getting the regularly $60 Jurassic World Evolution 2 on both PS4 and PS5 where players can build their “own Jurassic World for dinosaurs and visitors alike.” And finally, Trek to Yomi, a game “that follows an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil” and typically sells for $20 on the PlayStation Store.

You’ll find all of today’s best console game deals waiting in our usual roundup and everything you need to know about this Friday’s Days of Play sale right here. The annual Sony sale lands across all of its online storefronts as well as major retailers like Amazon to usher in some of the best deals of the summer on a massive collection of digital PlayStation games, PS5 accessories, PS Plus memberships, and more. Dive into our feature to get a head start and check back early Friday as the sale goes live.

NBA 2K23 features:

Compete as your favorite NBA and WNBA teams and stars and experience the pinnacle of true-to-life gameplay. With best-in-class visual presentation, improved player AI, up-to-date rosters and historic teams, the game has never felt more real and complete than it does in NBA 2K23. Feel the energy of the crowd, the intensity of the competition, and the endless entertainment of one of the most immersive sports products in gaming today.

