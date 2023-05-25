Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake: Original voice cast, new screenshots, Master Collection, and more

The Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake is actually coming! Sony took the stage yesterday with what could be described as white an epic summer showcase. Loaded with exciting new indie games, gameplay blowouts of the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Spider-Man 2, but one of the most exciting reveals of the show would have to be the Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake. Naked Snake is making a triumphant return on modern hardware, and I couldn’t be any more excited for it. The teaser trailer was short and sweet, but there was much to be gleamed from the announcement alongside some new in-engine screenshots and the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1. So let’s go over everything down below.

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake

Metal Gear Solid 3 was the third main entry in the series and originally released in 2004 on PlayStation 2. Set in 1964, canonically speaking it is actually the first game in the series and covers one of the earlier missions in Naked Snake’s story (this is an extremely detailed and complicated timeline in many ways). MGS1 and 2 features Solid Snake (this is a different Snake than the one in MGS3) and take place in a more modern setting with high-tech gadgets and the like. Snake Eater, on the other hand, takes place in the swingin’ 60s’ and has an almost vintage Cold War spy flair to it from the music, design, and mechanics the player has access to. It is my personal favorite entry in the iconic stealth action espionage series, much like it is for many other Metal Gear fans.

After years in dormancy – series creator Hideo Kojima had a disappointing fallout with publisher Konami and almost (essentially didn’t get to) finish the latest title in the series, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Snake is back.

A remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER. The same gripping story and engrossing world, but now with cutting-edge graphics and 3D audio, which bring the jungle to life. Get ready for the ultimate survival, stealth and action experience.

Konami (who still owns the rights to the series) is teaming up with developer Virtuos on the remake for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. That triangle symbol replacing the “3” in the original name stands for Delta. Why this choice was made isn’t entirely clear but it could be anything from the Delta symbol having three sides, to the obvious military implications of the term, to simply allowing the remade game to stand apart from the original.

Konami is seemingly dedicated to creating a “faithful remake” of the original game with enhanced visuals, camera controls, and mechanics. And let’s be honest, if it’s anything short or long of that, there will be hell to pay. This is a beloved title and you absolutely cannot change the story, moment to moment gameplay mechanics, and, please don’t touch that music too much. And oh ya, David Hayter’s iconic performance of Snake is making a return alongside the rest of the voice cast by the sounds it:

…the original voice characters, rich storyline and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.

This isn’t the first re-release of the game – there was another PS2 version with added camera controls added as well as a PS3, Xbox 360, Vita, and Nintendo 3DS version thereafter – and hopefully won’t be the last. As of right now, there is no details on a release date, but if I was going to bet on it, it won’t be this year. It will eventually be releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Now feast your eyes on some of the screenshots that released shortly after the debut teaser trailer. We are seeing the early parts of the experience (the “Virtuous Mission” and the wooden draw bridge players will certainly be familiar with). We haven’t got a chance to see Snake in-game, but the environments are certainly looking nice thus far:

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1

Alongside the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami also revealed the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1. It includes the HD remasters of the first, second, third games in the series; Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The MGS2 and MGS3 versions included here are the remasters pulled straight from the HD collection release. The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1 will release this fall for PlayStation with more platforms reportedly on the way. And considering the naming scheme here – “Volume 1” – additional remasters for modern hardware will be coming down the line as well.

“Currently, the development team are working together to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest platforms…we will deliver the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION series, the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series. The METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms.”

Be sure to swing by our coverage of yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase for a complete look at all of the trailers, reveals, and new gameplay footage.

