Amazon is offering up to 50% off select Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar Sunglasses 

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashionRay-Ban
50% off from $8
a pair of sunglasses on a table

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering up to 50% off top brand sunglasses and accessories for summer including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar, and more. Prices are as marked. Better yet, pricing starts at just $8 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Ray-Ban Cats Aviator Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $125, which is $53 off the original rate. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and the all black coloring is highly versatile. It can easily be dressed up or down and styled by anyone. Plus, each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses comes with a leather case for carrying. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ray-Ban

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 54W USB-C/A Car Charger ...
Samsung’s 2TB 7,450MB/s 990 internal SSD upgrades...
Brim’s 15-bar espresso machine ups your morning c...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic wearables hit best price...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Absolute Drif...
Aqara’s just-released HomeKit Smart Lock U100 wit...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $25...
Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN charger and Bio Lightn...
Load more...
Show More Comments