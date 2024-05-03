Add 8TB of storage to your NAS setup with WD’s Red Plus drive at $160 (Reg. $210+, Today only)

WD Red Plus 8TB Internal SATA NAS Hard Drive

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is giving folks a chance to upgrade their at-home network attached storage setup with a notable deal on the WD Red Plus 8TB Internal SATA NAS Hard Drive at $159.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price at $210 via Best Buy and more like $240 at Newegg where it is on sale for $170 right now. This is at least $50 off the going rate and well under the best we have tracked on this model at Amazon this year. We are big fans of the WD Red NAS drives around here and have been for quite some time. They are among the best options out there for delivering some additional storage to your NAS setup and this one-day offer brings an extra 8TB to your rig at a notable price tag ($20 per TB). Head below for more details. 

The WD Red Plus NAS internal hard drives are specifically designed to deliver reliability in network attached environments with CMR technology for RAID-optimized NAS systems. They are for “handling increased workloads associated with small- to medium-sized” rigs of this nature, be it at home or in small business applications with Western Digital’s exclusive NASware 3.0 tech – “advanced technology that improves your NAS system by increasing compatibility, integration, upgradeability, and reliability.” To put it more simply, these drives are made to thrive in 24/7 NAS environments and are some of the best out there to do it. 

However, if it’s the SSD action you’re after right now, dive into this week’s best portable and internal price drops below:

WD Red Plus 8TB Internal SATA NAS Hard Drive features:

WD Red Plus NAS internal hard drives are designed with CMR technology for RAID-optimized NAS systems with up to eight bays. Perfect for handling increased workloads associated with small- to medium-sized business environments, including expanded OS compatibility and ZFS. Packed with power to handle NAS environments in home offices up to medium-sized businesses. Ideal for helping protect, archive, and share valuable data in NAS systems with up to 8 bays. WD Red Plus NAS drives give you the flexibility, versatility, and confidence you need. Since your NAS system is always on, a reliable drive is essential. With an MTBF of up to 1 million hours4 , the WD Red Plus drive is engineered to tackle 24/7 environments. 

