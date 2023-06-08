Spider-Man 2 official release date revealed, collector’s edition, Venom statue, box art, and pre-order details

At today’s Summer Game Fest, Insomniac officially unveiled the October 20, 2023 release date for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man 2 and it can’t come fast enough! Sony delivered an epic gameplay demo of the game at its PlayStation summer showcase and we now have details on pre-order kick-off dates, all of the details you need on the pre-order bonuses, the Spider-Man 2 collector’s edition, and much more. Head below for all of the details.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is officially scheduled to launch on October 20, 2023. It will be a PS5 exclusive.

Everyone at Insomniac Games is thrilled to announce that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5. After the amazing fan reception for Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, the team has worked tirelessly over the past few years to make this third installment in the franchise the sequel you have been waiting for. Built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 console, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will unlock the power of the console with better visuals, faster web swinging (and web wings!), 3D Audio*, and near-instant character switching. We speak for all our collaborators and friends at PlayStation and Marvel Games, when we say that we cannot wait for you to get your hands on this incredible single-player open-world experience.

And here’s a look at the official box art:

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ($79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980 MSRP) will include the game, all the pre-order incentives, as well as 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

For our hardcore Spider-Man fans out there who want an incredible Spider-Man collectible alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we have just the edition for you while supplies last. The Collector’s Edition ($229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99/ ¥31,790 MSRP) includes a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook® case, and an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom.

Pre-orders for Spider-Man 2 will kick off on June 16, 2023.

