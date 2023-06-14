Amazon’s all-new Echo Buds with 20-hour battery and Alexa back to $40 all-time low

Amazon unveiled its next-generation Echo Buds back in mid-May alongside the new Echo Pop smart speaker and we are tracking the first post-launch discount. The new Echo Buds deliver a budget-friendly smart earbuds experience you can score for the summer down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the pre-order discount we saw at launch and the best price we have tracked since. Even at $50 they are quite competitively priced if you ask me. As you’ll know for our initial feature, they sport 20 total hours of wireless battery life with the included charging case (plus an extra 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge), a pair of microphones with “voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication,” and direct access to Alexa on-the-go so you can “cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders,” and more. They also support access to Siri and Google Assistant on iOS and Android. From there, you’ll find customizable tap controls on each earbud and “seamless” switching between a pair of audio source devices. Everything you need to know is in our launch coverage and then head below for more Echo Buds deals.

The new Echo Buds deliver a serious bang-for-your-buck entry-level experience, but we are also seeing some of the more flagship models on sale right now at Amazon. Starting from $80 shipped and packed with noise-cancelling features you won’t get on the new 2023 set detailed above, the brand’s entire range of earbuds are now nearly 30% off and matching some of the lowest prices we have tracked this year in both the black and white colorways.

Be sure to also check out Amazon’s brand new Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation tech before you dive into the price drops we are also now tracking on Amazon’s latest Echo speaker. With models down at the best prices of the year, the deals start from $28 right now and you can get a complete breakdown of the price drops right here.

All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

