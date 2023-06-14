Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pixboy, The Secret Elevator, Tropical Resort Story, more

It’s time to roundup your mid-week Mac and iOS app deals. Joining this morning’s App Store offers and the launch of the new MacBook Air this week, we also have Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $99 off alongside Belkin’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with Apple Watch Fast Charger and even more right here. On the app side of things, highlight titles include Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer, Tropical Resort Story, The Secret Elevator Remastered, Railways!, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tropical Resort Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Manga Works: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iBomber Winter Warfare: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $12 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Hatch – Focus Timer for Study: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Wifiry: Wi-Fi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE, Metroid Dread, Mario Party, and more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: One Click Photo Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $1)

Secret Elevator Remastered features:

The Secret Elevator Remastered is an atmospheric adventure with horror elements. Take the role of a human being trapped inside his dream. Memories and nightmares mingled in this place. You have to open the small door to find way out. Immerse yourself in the history of the game, discover many endings and unravel the main secret.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!