Today’s best game deals: Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE, Metroid Dread, Mario Party, and more

Amazon has now expanded its Buy Two Get One FREE console game sale. You’ll find all of the eligible games on this landing page – you might need to hit the Video Games tab on the left side of the page. Titles include physical copies of Cuphead, Sonic Frontiers, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Elden Ring, EA PGA Tour, Dying Light 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Star Wars titles, Atomic Heart, Dredge, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and much more. This is a great chance to land some new release and fill up your back catalogue at a discount. While the titles in the latest Nintendo Switch Amazon game sale titles aren’t eligible here, you will find those detailed below including Metroid Dread, Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, and more.
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom from $63 (Reg. $70)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler $42 (Reg. $60)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- eShop Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale from $5
- eShop Bethesda Summer Sale from $2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE console game sale
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!