Today’s best game deals: Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE, Metroid Dread, Mario Party, and more

Amazon has now expanded its Buy Two Get One FREE console game sale. You’ll find all of the eligible games on this landing page – you might need to hit the Video Games tab on the left side of the page. Titles include physical copies of Cuphead, Sonic Frontiers, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Elden Ring, EA PGA Tour, Dying Light 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Star Wars titles, Atomic Heart, Dredge, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and much more. This is a great chance to land some new release and fill up your back catalogue at a discount. While the titles in the latest Nintendo Switch Amazon game sale titles aren’t eligible here, you will find those detailed below including Metroid Dread, Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, and more.

