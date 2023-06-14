Today’s best game deals: Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE, Metroid Dread, Mario Party, and more

Justin Kahn -
Now live B2G1 FREE
Metroid Dread

Amazon has now expanded its Buy Two Get One FREE console game sale. You’ll find all of the eligible games on this landing page – you might need to hit the Video Games tab on the left side of the page. Titles include physical copies of Cuphead, Sonic Frontiers, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Elden Ring, EA PGA Tour, Dying Light 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Star Wars titles, Atomic Heart, Dredge, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and much more. This is a great chance to land some new release and fill up your back catalogue at a discount. While the titles in the latest Nintendo Switch Amazon game sale titles aren’t eligible here, you will find those detailed below including Metroid Dread, Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, and more.

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

