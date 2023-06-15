adidas Best-Selling Shoe Event offers all styles under $100 and up to 60% off: UltraBoosts, more

Today only, adidas is currently offering its best-selling shoe styles for under $100, with up to 60% off original prices. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Pick up your workouts this summer with the UltraBoost 1.0 Shoes for men that are marked down to $99, which is $111 off the original rate. These shoes were designed for comfort with a breathable, lightweight material and highly cushioned base. You can score this style in 27 color options and with over 700 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links