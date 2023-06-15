adidas Best-Selling Shoe Event offers all styles under $100 and up to 60% off: UltraBoosts, more

Today only, adidas is currently offering its best-selling shoe styles for under $100, with up to 60% off original prices. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Pick up your workouts this summer with the UltraBoost 1.0 Shoes for men that are marked down to $99, which is $111 off the original rate. These shoes were designed for comfort with a breathable, lightweight material and highly cushioned base. You can score this style in 27 color options and with over 700 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes $34 (Orig. $75)
- UltraBoost 1.0 Shoes $99 (Orig. $210)
- Adizero SL Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $120)
- Court Revival Shoes $48 (Orig. $95)
- EQ21 Run Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Adistar 2.0 Running Shoes $72 (Orig. $130)
- Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Shoes $35 (Orig. $70)
- Edge Lux Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $90)
- Web Boost Sneakers $72 (Orig. $160)
- Avaflash Low Tennis Shoes $43 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
