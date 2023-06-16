Score the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mini Guide for 75 Platinum Points, or the full thing for $20

Nintendo and publisher Piggyback launched the official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide just ahead of the launch of the epic new entry in the storied gaming franchise. Now available for pre-order on Amazon and still at the lowest prices we have tracked yet, it promises to be as much a collector’s gem as it is a great way to learn new and interesting things about this version of Hyrule. However, if you haven’t already pre-ordered the guide, or just don’t want to wait until it ships in early July, the Mini Guide Nintendo is offering is worth a closer look. Head below for more.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mini Guide

Nintendo took to its official Twitter feed today to showcase the new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mini Guide. This bite size version of the official guide detailed right here and above features a series of choice excerpts from the full thing to help introduce players to the latest adventure.

It is a 38-page digital version of the complete 500-page guide that “offers a simple introduction to core game concepts, and helps players navigate the first leg of their journey.” Best of all, for players not willing to wait or dish out some actual currency for the full thing, you can scoop it up for 75 Platinum Pints on the My Nintendo site right now.

See more Return to a Hyrule transformed with The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Mini Guide, featuring pages from the official strategy guide!



Only on My Nintendo:https://t.co/byc56JvjEe pic.twitter.com/3sZOLkNaDT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 16, 2023

Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has more than proven itself to be as much an epic adventure as it is a triumphant virtual playground where players can build giant vehicles and flying machines to help them save Hyrule. But if you’re looking to squeeze every last bit of fun out of the experience and add to your Hylian collection, the official guide, be it the digital mini version, the paperback variant, or the full-on hardcover collector’s edition, is a must-have.

Everything you need to know about the physical version that is currently starting at under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon ahead of its official launch on July 7 is right here and be sure to swing by today’s game deal roundup if, for some reason, you haven’t scored a copy of Tears of the Kingdom yet.

