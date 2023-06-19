Anker’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers are perfect StandBy companions from $110

Last week, we took a hands-on look at Anker’s new MagGo 15W charger. The spoiler for our review is that it’s the perfect StandBy companion on a budget, and today that’s even more the case thanks to a discount at Amazon. Dropping down lower than we’ve seen before, the new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger lands at $110.49 shipped. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at $30 in savings while beating our previous mention by $7. It’s one of the first discounts so far and a new all-time low, too. Anker’s newest multi-device charging station is ready to handle your entire Apple everyday carry with a spot for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The star of the show is the 15W MagSafe charger, which arrives at a slight angle for propping up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Then there’s an Apple Watch puck hanging off the side that can refuel your wearable at 5W speeds. And lastly, packed into the unique triangular design is a 5W pad for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review. Head below for more.

Earlier this year, we also took a hands-on look at the very first addition to Anker’s stable that packs 15W charging speeds. Its first true MagSafe stand packs much of the same geometric design as the lead deal, but swaps out the triangle for a cube build. There’s also much of the same support for three devices, with one notable improvement in support for increased Apple Watch fast charging speeds. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review walks you through the whole experience and how it compares to the discounted solution above.

Best of all, now this model too is on sale. Also courtesy of Anker’s official Amazon storefront, its 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Cube Charger hits $127.49 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s 15% off the usual $150 price tag. It’s the second-best price to date, too. This charger offers some better power tech than its triangular counterpart, and with that comes an extra $18 you’ll have to spend to bring it to your desk or nightstand.

But if you’re in the market for an even more capable StandBy companion, this is one of my favorite chargers of all-time that’s worth the extra cash in my book. And if it’s still a little too pricey for you, the model above is your best bet otherwise.

As for a better idea of how they stack up, we just took a hands-on look at the experience of the triangular model. The Tested with 9to5Toys review explores how the two stack up in a bit more detail, including comparison photos and more. You can also learn all about StandBy in iOS 17 over at 9to5Mac. Though the big takeaway is that if your charging setup revolves around a 7.5W magnetic pad, you’ll need to upgrade to a full 15W model ahead of the new iPhone software’s launch this fall.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Charger features:

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes. All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

