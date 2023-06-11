Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase: Fable, Payday 3, Like a Dragon, more

Microsoft today takes to the virtual stage for its third annual Xbox Summer Games Showcase. The 2023 event arrives to once again fill the void left by E3, delivering 90 minutes of content on all-new games, updates on long-awaited titles, and much more. Head below for all of the details on the latest titles coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, Game Pass, and more including trailers, release dates, and so much other info.

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 starts at 1 PM EST

After seeing Sony set the pace with its PlayStation event last week, Microsoft is now stepping in to show what’s new for 2023 on its own gaming front. This year’s Xbox Summer Games showcase will be going live at 1 PM Eastern and will continue into another presentation from the company for Starfield. But before we get to the latest from Bethesda, it’s time for all things Microsoft.

We’re expecting to see a full lineup of new games for not just the Xbox Series X | S, but also Game Pass at large. We’ll be live blogging the whole experience, so be sure to refresh as time goes on. Otherwise, you can go hop in the livestream over on Microsoft’s official Youtube to watch all of the action for yourself.

We’re expecting to see updates on games like Perfect Dark, as well as likely some information on the latest from Halo. Not to mention titles that Sony previously showed off like Alan Wake 2.

Updating…

Fable starts off the showcase!

First up today, we have a new Fable title from Playground Games. Richard Ayoade takes the spotlight voicing Dave, the Vegetable Enthusiast, giving us a first look at the art style for the upcoming release. We don’t know when it’ll officially land, but Microsoft has revealed it’ll be on Game Pass on day one.

South of Midnight

Compulsion Games is also back with a new title today, giving us a world premiere of South of Midnight. This stylized game takes a southern vibe with a cinematic trailer. You can check it out before, it’ll land on Game Pass come day one but there’s no release date yet.

Star Wars Outlaws ditches Jedi for a more grounded story

Meet Star Wars Outlaws. The new game from Ubisoft is delivering a fresh take on a galaxy far, far away with a story that ditches Jedi in favor of a more sleuthy tale about smuggling. It’ll be coming in 2024 for Xbox Series X | S, and delivers some Andor action. No mention of Game Pass availability, though.

We’ll see more tomorrow during the Ubisoft Forward event, hopefully revealing a better look at gameplay and not just the cinematic stylings of the upcoming Star Wars game.

33 Immortals by Thunder Lotus coming soon

A fun new title mixes up some of the more realistic gameplay titles we’ve seen revealed as part of the Xbox Games Showcase today. Developed by Thunder Lotus, the studio is going back to its combat roots with a new raid-focused game coming in 2024. 33 Immortals is a fast-paced and colorful title that’ll be hitting Game Pass on day one. We don’t have an exact release date yet, but the gameplay really does speak for itself. Can’t wait to see more of this one.

Payday 3

Popular heist series Pay Day is getting a third installment! The showcase today from Microsoft is revealing Payday 3 for the first time ahead of its September 21 release. You’ll of course be able to dive into the game on Xbox Series X | S, but also Game Pass on day one too.

Payday 3 is now available for pre-order on Amazon, with the base game being joined by a collector’s edition, too.

Persona 3 Reload

Persona fans can rejoice today, as a new title is also in the works. Coming in early 2024 like much of the other games revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase today, Persona 3 Reload will be available on Game Pass right from the start.

Avowed

A new title called Avowed is coming soon too. This medieval and high fantasy game takes on a darker tone from other games in its genre and will be debuting in 2024 for Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass right from the beginning.

Sea of Thieves The Legend of Monkey Island

We’re getting a new expansion in Sea of Thieves, with studio Rare teaming up with Lucasfilm in order to debut The Legend of Monkey Island. It looks like the add-on will be taking a more narrative-focused approach to the series with the same fun art style as before. You’ll be able to dive into the new update on July 20th.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Taking to the skies, Microsoft today is giving us a new look at the expanded Flight Simulator 2024. This updated version of the hit airplane sim is now branching out to give pilots even more vehicles to control. There’s helicopters, drones, and plenty of other ways to sore through the virtual sky. There’s even a fun collaboration with Dune to bring the Ornithopter to the game.

We’re expecting to see more about the game in the coming months, as we still don’t have an official release date.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

A new cinematic game from Ninja Theory has been revealed today ahead of its 2024 release. Aside from the gorgeous look at the story, not too much is known about the game so far. There’s no gameplay to the sequel, but we should be seeing more about the hack and slash title in the coming months.

Like a Dragon

Yakuza fans are eating today, as Ryu Ga Studio is back with Like a Dragon 8. Revealed today as part of Xbox Games Showcase, Infinite Wealth is offering a fun new addition to the franchise’s popular Japanese RPG. No gameplay was shown off, but consider this upcoming game one of the more eagerly-awaited titles from the event today. Hopefully we’ll get to see more from the beat em’up.

We don’t have an actual release date yet, but expect to see this game land on your Series X | S sometime in early 2024. There’s no word yet on if it’ll be available on Game Pass from the beginning, either.

Fallout 76 coming to Game Pass

Coming to Game Pass today, Fallout 76 is finally available at no extra cost to subscribers. The game hasn’t been the most well-received ever, but is certainly getting better as fans of the post-apocalyptic franchise have a new way to play.

There’s also going to be a new Atlantic City expansion arriving in the coming months. There’s no date just yet, though.

Forza Motorsport

A new game from Turn 10 is back to give racers a chance to get behind the wheel with Forza Motorsport. The big thing to know about the latest game here from the series is that Forza now has a General Motors partnership under its belt. Otherwise, the game looks as gorgeous as ever for getting you on the race track.

It’ll be coming out on October 10 for Xbox Series X | S, and of course Game Pass on day one.

Overwatch 2 gets the spotlight

See more Story Missions 💥

New co-op mode 👥

New Support hero ⛑️

And more 👀



Get ready for all-new ways to play in #Overwatch2: Invasion, our biggest content drop yet, coming Aug 10 ✨ pic.twitter.com/O6QWeBlhu8 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 11, 2023

Overwatch 2 has been having some bad luck winning fans over after the announcement that it would be scrapping the originally-planned PVE system. But fret not heroes, Blizzard is back with a new look at what’s coming from the game come August.

Arriving later this fall, there’s a lot to be excited about. First up is the new game mode called Flashpoint, which is joined by a Hero Mastery training session and Firing Range. There’s some new co-op events to go alongside narrative-heavy story events. We also got a first look at the new support hero.

Blizzard is also giving some live to Microsoft’s way, giving Game Pass subscribers all four of the new heroes from Overwatch 2 right out of the gate without having to unlock them in the game.

Jusant

Don’t Nod is out with a world premier look at its latest game. The stylized game looks to send gamers climbing in a gorgeous world. We know that it is coming out sometime this fall, but otherwise you’ll just have to dive into the gameplay trailer for a closer look at what to expect from the fun upcoming title.

Keanu Reeves on stage now for Cyberpunk 2077

After its rough start, Cyberpunk 2077 has actually gone a long way to live up to the hype that the title originally set out to deliver. Now all this time later, CD Projekt Red is back with the first actual expansion to the game. Keanu Reeves once again took to the stage in the Xbox Summer Games Showcase to reveal the new Phantom Liberty expansion to Cyberpunk 2077.

Sending Edgerunners to Dog Town, the new content for the game will also feature Idris Elba on top of Reeves himself. It’ll be debuting on Xbox Series X | S on September 26.

Cities Skylines 2

The popular town building game Cities Skylines is getting a sequel later this year. Cities Skylines 2 will debut on Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass on October 24th. The game looks to take everything that fans loved about the original and expand with better graphics, new weather systems, and more. Expect to find out everything that’s new this time around in the coming months ahead of launch.

Atlus is out with a new game called Metaphor

The game studio behind the popular Persona series is also going to be launching an entirely new game here. Metaphor will be delivering all of the expected anime stylings and action that we’ve come to expect from the developer, but with new characters and a refreshed world. It very much has that signature Persona look to it, with the kind of JRPG gameplay that you can certainly expect to sink hundreds of hours into.

Towerborne

Towerborne is a new game from studio Stoic, offering a cartoony co-op game. The dungeon crawler is offering some pretty fun enemies to hack apart with your friends.

Clockwork Revolution

Delivering some steampunk action, the new game Clockwork Revolution will be coming in due time. It very much looks like a spiritual successor to Bioshock Infinite, with some very unique looking gameplay and cinematics. While we don’t know when it’ll be landing on consoles, we do know that gamers will be able to dive in with Game Pass.

