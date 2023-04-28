Rare deal knocks Microsoft’s official Xbox Wireless Headset down to $85 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset for $85 shipped. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Microsoft, this might only be 15% off the going rate but it is a rare price drop overall and the best price around. Today’s deal is a couple bucks under the previously quite popular offer that was floating around and a new Amazon all-time low as well. After release back in 2021, the wireless iteration on sale here today was quite hard to come by at full price and now’s your chance to land a set on sale. Alongside the stealthy black colorway with hits of Xbox green around the earcups, features include the Xbox Wireless radio “without the need for dongles, cables, or a base station.” From there you’ll find support for spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X as well as an auto-mute and voice isolation tech “to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat.” Up to 15-hour battery life via the internal, rechargeable battery is joined by compatibility with “Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the first-party treatment above, something like the PDP AIRLITE Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 is a far more affordable solution. Delivering a similar color scheme with the built-in boom-style mic, you can land a set right now on Amazon for nearly half the price at $44 shipped.

Be sure to check out PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller, the new official Earth Day model from Microsoft, and the all-time low we are tracking on Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller – the new customizable Redfall gamepads are worth a look as well. As far as other headsets go, our curated PC gaming deal hub is where you need be.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset features:

Pair directly to your console with Xbox Wireless radio without the need for dongles, cables, or a base station.

Surround yourself with spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

Use auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat. Adjust your volume and game/chat levels with the rotating earcup dials.

Flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband. Enjoy up to 15 hours of battery life with the internal, rechargeable battery.

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

