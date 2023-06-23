Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off from $3

For three days only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Dick’s Sporting Goods Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Under Armour Graphic Shorts are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $19. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $30 and are a fantastic option for workouts due to its stretch fabric. They’re also lightweight, highly breathable, and have a tie-waist for a perfect fit. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 700 Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

