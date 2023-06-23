Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

For three days only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Dick’s Sporting Goods Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Under Armour Graphic Shorts are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $19. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $30 and are a fantastic option for workouts due to its stretch fabric. They’re also lightweight, highly breathable, and have a tie-waist for a perfect fit. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 700 Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

