JLab’s Talk Go 96kHz USB-C microphone drops to its best price yet at just $17 today

Woot is now offering the JLab Talk Go USB Microphone for just $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members and with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This USB-C microphone launched alongside the more premium Talk and Talk Pro models at $50. While it has since been superseded by the newer fabric-wrapped model that sells for $48, the JLab Talk Go currently starts at $24 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. All things considered, scoring any brand name USB-C mic at a price like this is notable. You’re looking at a perfectly capable solution ready for both Mac and PC setups with a 96kHz/24bit resolution, cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns for various recording scenarios (“business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR”), and more. A quick mute button is joined by a 3.5mm AUX input for real-time listening, included desktop tripod, and a standard-sized 5/8-inch connection for optional stands and boom arms. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more details.

At a price like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better solution for less. Even some of the usual suspects in the budget-friendly no-name category on Amazon are selling for more than today’s lead deal. You will find a series of options for less, but none that we have any experience with and none I would personally recommend over the JLab Talk Go considering the price here today.

If you’re looking for a boom arm solution for the mic you already have, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Elgato’s articulating Wave option. Just be sure to check out the brand new 20 series USB mic with new 192kHz recording Audio-Technica just debuted alongside our reviews of the NZXT Capsule Mini, AT’s AT2040, and Logitech’s new Blue Sona XLR mic while you’re at it.

JLab Talk Go USB Mic features:

Compact, Lightweight and Portable: Meet Talk GO, a compact, lightweight and portable microphone, with studio- quality performance. Offering a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, Talk GO is great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use. With its compact fit, and lightweight build, you can bring it anywhere, anytime.

2 Directional Pattern Modes: Talk GO features two directional pattern modes: Cardioid and Omni. Great for individual or business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR. Choose the mode that will GO with your needs.

