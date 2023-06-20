Elgato’s articulating Wave mic boom arm returns to its best Amazon price ever at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave Mic Arm for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Now selling for $85 at Best Buy, today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the first deal we have seen there in a couple months. While certainly compatible with all of Elgato’s mics, it will also work with a range of other models making use of the standard 1/4-, 3/8-, and 5/8-inch mic connectors (works with mics up to 2.2-pounds in weight). A notable option for upgrading a streaming or podcasts setup, I find they can also come in handy for video chatting and even recording music demos, effectively organizing your desk and keeping a mic at arm’s reach without being in the way all the time. Features include internal springs and an integrated cable channel to keep things tidy alongside a counterweight that “adapts arm tension to mic weight” and a ball head with swivel base to make minor positional adjustments as needed. More details below.

While I for one tend to recommend going with some of the more known brands, like the Elgato above or this best-in-class Sennheiser model I reviewed previously, there are more basic options for causal users looking to save some cash. This InnoGear Mic Stand bundle, for example, sells for just $22 Prime shipped on Amazon and will still deliver an articulating arm with a handy clamp for the side your desk. Just don’t expect it to hit the level of quality you’ll find from the more pricey options.

I can’t stress enough how much I loved the Sennheiser Boom Arm on display right here. After well over a decade of trying out and using various models, it is easily one of the best I’ve ever used. Still connected to the side of my studio desk, it delivers a robust solution without a completely unreasonable price tag and should be on the radar for anyone looking to bring a microphone boom arm into their setup.

Elgato Wave Mic Arm features:

A studio-grade boom arm for your premium microphone, Wave Mic Arm offers extreme vertical reach to overcome large monitors and full adjustability for precise microphone positioning. Internals springs and integrated cable channels with removable covers keep your setup tidy and accessible, while thread adapters ensure compatibility with standard mic mounts.

