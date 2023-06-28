WD launches brand-new Blue SN580 content creator SSDs today starting from just $28

We are getting a brand-new Western Digital solid-state drive in the form of the latest WD Blue SN580 NVMe. The brand has been a leader in the storage space, both internal and portable, for quite some time, and its latest is focusing on delivering a purpose-built solution “for the creative enthusiast community and professionals to use when upgrading current PCs or elevating a custom build.” Now available for purchase in a range of capacities, you’ll want to head below for a complete breakdown of what to expect from the new Western Digital solid-state drive release.

New Blue SN580 NVMe Western Digital solid-state drive launches today

Last time around, WD launched its very first Xbox Expansion cards known as the C50 at the same time as it updated its PlayStation 5 internal SSDs with the new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe models. This time around, it is focusing in on upgrades to its Blue lineup aimed at content creators on a budget.

As creator workflows become more robust and complex with heavy applications and large multimedia assets like 4K video, it’s easy to become frustrated with long load times…The new WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD boosts productivity, so professionals and entrepreneurial creators can focus on bringing their imaginations to life without having to wait long for files to transfer or programs to load.

The new Blue SN580 NVMe Western Digital solid-state drive reaches speeds up to 4,150MB/s to deliver a mid-tier solution that doesn’t cost nearly as much as some of its flagship offerings. The typical M.2 2280 form factor is in play here as expected alongside a low-power DRAM-less design “to help maximize your laptop’s battery life.”

While the speeds aren’t going to be breaking any records here, Western Digital says the new Blue SN580 is the first in the affordable lineup to feature nCache 4.0 technology and NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 to allow “creators to focus more on what they do best rather than worrying about load and file transfer times.” The nCache 4.0 tech, for those unfamiliar, enables “blistering fast copying of large files and media assets” with what WD describes as a “high burst write performance and hybrid SLC cache for an optimized creator workflow.”

The new new Blue SN580 NVMe Western Digital solid-state drives are now available for purchase with relatively affordable pricing to match the mid-tier speeds here. You’ll find the 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options on Amazon at $28, $32, $50, and $110 shipped.

