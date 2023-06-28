Vineyard Vines Semi-Annual Whale of A Sale takes extra 30% off hundreds of styles

50% off + 30% off
a man holding a dog

Vineyard Vines Semi-Annual Whale of A Sale offers an additional 30% off clearance styles with promo code WHALE23 at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s a great option for summer weather. It’s currently marked down to $62 and origianlly sold for $110. This shirt pairs nicely with chino shorts, pants, jeans, and more. It also has UPF 30+ sun protection for long days in the sun and the wrinkle-resistant fabric allows you to stay looking polished throughout the day. This style also has moisture-wicking fabric and a large chest logo adds a stylish touch. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

