Aquasonic’s popular electric toothbrush with 8 brush heads lands at $24 for today only (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, trusted seller Pure Daily Care via Amazon is offering a solid price drop on one of the more popular electric toothbrushes out there. You can now score the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $24.22 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, almost $1 under our holiday mention last year, and the best we can find. We have seen a couple drops to the $25 and $28 range this year, but this is the lowest we have tracked in 2023. While it might not be a solution from one of the big brands, it is a particularly popular option for a reason. It delivers a ton of value for the price (especially today) and comes with eight brush head replacements – a 6-pack of replacement Oral-B brush heads can go for more than this entire electric toothbrush bundle. It also carries all of the most important parts of any electric toothbrush including the usual sensors and timers as well as a travel case and wireless charger. Head below for more details.

If you don’t mind going with a battery-powered model, the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush is a great option that sells for even less. It certainly won’t include all of those extra brush heads you’ll need to buy at some point anyway and you can’t just recharge it, but it does deliver a particularly modern design and a series of different colorways from $16 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs – We put our money where your mouth is. Investing in premium oral care technologies has earned the Black Series the prestigious ADA seal of approval. It has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Black Series goes beyond just cleaning teeth – it provides complete oral care with unique modes that include one for whitening and polishing teeth and one for improving gum health.

