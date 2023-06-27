Converse cuts an extra 40% off all sale styles: Sneakers, apparel, more from $6

Converse is currently offering an extra 40% off sale styles for its members (free to sign-up). Plus, Converse Members receive free delivery on all orders. During this sale you can find deals on sneakers, apparel, and accessories, for the entire family. One of the most notable items from this sale are the Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas Sneakers that are currently marked down to $39. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $65. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they have sizing for both men or women alike. This is a great style for everyday wear and pairs perfectly with shorts for summer outings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Converse customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Converse include:

Finally, you will want to check out Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off sitewide during its National Sunglass Day Event.

