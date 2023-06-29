adidas kicks off the weekend with 30% off sitewide sale and deals from $6 + free shipping

30% off from $6

For a limited time only, adidas offers 30% off with code CELEBRATE for its adiclub members (free to sign-up). During this sale you can find deals on best-selling styles including UltraBoost, Cloudfoam, 4DFWD, and many more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Ultra 4D Running Shoes that are currently marked down to a rare $154. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $220. This style is available in eight versatile color options and it’s available in women’s or men’s sizing. It has a supportive upper that helps to wrap your foot and a cushioned insole that conforms to each step. This style is great for high impact workouts, runs, hikes, and more. With over 280 reviews from adidas customers, these shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Crocs 4th of July Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

