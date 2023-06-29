Crocs 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide: clogs, sandals, sneakers, more

Crocs is currently having its 4th of July Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on best-selling clogs, sandals, sneakers, socks, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the LiteRide 360 Clogs that are currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. These clogs are available in six color options and have sizing for men or women alike. They’re great for everyday wear and have a cushioned footbed for additional comfort. It also has an arched base for a natural stride and a heel strap for support. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 400 Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

