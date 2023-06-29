LEGO’s popular 1,872-piece Back to the Future DeLorean sees rare discount to $174 at Amazon

One of last year’s most popular LEGO sets put the Creator Expert series on a fun path with the Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine. After originally selling out for months, the set then came back in stock only to be greeted with a price increase like the rest of the LEGO catalog. Helping get that price back in check, Amazon is now offering the second-best discount of the year. Right now, the LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean is down to $174.10 shipped. That’s down from the usual $200 going rate these days while marking the best price cut in months. It comes within $4 of the 2023 low and is the best since January. Head below for more.

Stacking up to 1,872 pieces, the LEGO DeLorean sports the iconic design you’d expect from Back to the Future with all of the little greebles covering the time machine’s exterior. Alongside being able to build one of three different versions of Doc Brown’s ride, there’s other fun features like fold down wheels, a light up flux capacitor, and plenty of other authentic inclusions. The set also includes some spare pieces to convert the set between three different versions of the time machine based on its appearances in each film in the trilogy. You can also get a closer look at what to expect from the final build in our launch coverage.

As far as all of the latest LEGO news, we’re about to see a new collection of sets landing to mark the start of the July. Everything comes headlined by the new Disney Castle you can read all about in our announcement coverage that’ll be launching alongside a fitting Disney gift with purchase set. But for kits coming out later this year, earlier in the week we got a first look at the massive new Liebherr LR13000 LEGO Technic set coming out in August.

LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean features:

Back to the Future fans, we’ve got the ultimate project for you: the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) model car building kit for adults. Indulge your passion for one of the world’s most loved movie trilogies, building 1 of 3 versions of the time-traveling car based on the iconic DeLorean.

