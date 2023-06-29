WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 Gen4 internal gaming SSD drops to its $50 Amazon low today

After unveiling its brand new Blue SN580 SSDs yesterday from just $28, Amazon is now offering the lowest price we have tracked on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive at $49.99 shipped. This model initially launched at $130 and carries a regular price of closer to $70 more recently. Today’s deal is at least $20 below that to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While the new Blue variants are geared towards more casual users, the faster 5,150MB/s SN770 provides a mid-tier option for gamers without breaking the bank, especially with today’s deal. Even still, you’re looking at a Gen4 PCIe architecture with the modern M.2 2280 form-factor that will slide right in to just about all PC gaming rigs. You’ll also be able to “optimize peak performance in gaming mode and monitor your drive’s health with the WD_BLACK Dashboard.” More details below.

If you can make do with something in the 3,500MB/s range, this Crucial P3 1TB will save you even more, coming in at $41 shipped on Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not as fast or as modern a release, but for more casual users it might be worth the savings.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to take it up a notch or upgrade a PS5, the ongoing all-time low on the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK SN850X SSD is where it’s at. Now down at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon with a list of $143 shipped, this 2TB solution is certainly worth a shot for folks looking for a heatsink solution that climbs well above 7,000MB/s. Just note, the officially licensed and brand new WD_BLACK SN850P SSD for PS5 has now returned to its best price ever at $130 as well.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe SSD features:

Get into the game fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s(1) (1TB and 2TB models)..date transfer rate:5150.0 megabytes_per_second

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface(4), the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel.

Get tons of space for your latest games, future updates, and downloadable content with capacities up to 2TB(2).

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

Optimize peak performance in gaming mode and monitor your drive’s health with the WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) so you can game with confidence using this reliable drive from a trusted brand.

